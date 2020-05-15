Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Viewing
Sunday, May 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Doyle Hall Obituary
Doyle Hall
Doyle Edward Hall, a resident of Indianapolis, passed from this life May 12, 2020, at the age of 61.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Teddy R. and Ettie M. Hall; a brother T. Hall; and a sister, Linda M. Thorman, all of Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Burdett-Hall of Indianapolis; four sisters, Shirley A. Ragazzo and Martha L. Spence, both of Van Buren, Opal M. Hart of Indianapolis and Bonnie S. Clayton of Muldrow; a brother, Larry G. Hall of Muldrow; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 18 at Lewis Funeral Chapel with Gary Hall officiating. Interment will be at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro.
Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Hall, Larry Hall, John Hall, Aaron Hart, Jordon Hart and James Gibbins.
Honorary pallbearers are Stephen Ragazzo, Gerald Clayton and Ron Hart.
Published in Times Record on May 16, 2020
