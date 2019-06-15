|
|
Duane Cousins
Duane Cousins, 86, of Benton, a longtime resident of Fort Smith and Van Buren, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Little Rock. He served as president of Kay Chair Co. in Van Buren from 1976 to 1989. While he is remembered as an energetic, non-stop worker, he was most known as a man with an intense loyalty and love for his family.
Born June 7, 1933, in Moorcroft, Wyo., Duane was the first-born son of the late Raymond and Thelma Cousins. He was educated in Kansas City and graduated from Shawnee Mission High School and Kansas State University, where he played halfback on the football team. He served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army at Fort Riley, Kan., after graduation and moved to Fort Smith in 1958 to help his father start a fledgling furniture business. This business later evolved into Kay Chair Co., Kenline, and Kay Chair 2, businesses that supported over 200 employees and which he ran alongside his father and two brothers, Fred and Jerry Cousins.
Duane was an avid advocate for youth programs, volunteering with the Boy Scouts and coaching several championship church league baseball teams. He was also a legendary high school football referee, serving the Arkansas Official's Association for 42 years and refereeing over 800 games. In 2013, he was inducted into the Arkansas Activities Association Officiating Hall of Fame for his service. After Kay Chair, Duane continued his career with numerous furniture manufacturers as a sales representative and worked tirelessly for over 30 years. He was recognized for his lifetime contributions to furniture manufacturing with induction into the Arkansas Homefurnishings Association Hall of Fame in 2010.
Duane is survived by his son, David D. Cousins and wife Ellen of Minnetonka, Minn., and grandchildren Brad, Taylor, Greg and Charlie; his daughter, Sandra C. Smith and her husband Allen of Littleton, Colo., and grandchildren Hannah and Matt; and son, Michael C. Cousins and wife Carol of Westfield, Mass., and grandchildren Rachel, Lindsay and Carter. Additionally, he is survived by two great-grandchildren, James and Marian, from his grandson Brad and his wife Adrienne. He is also survived by two brothers, Fred and wife Murlene of Fort Smith and Jerry and wife Carolyn of Rogers; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Duane was predeceased by his parents, Raymond C. and Thelma L. Cousins, longtime residents of Fort Smith.
Duane's family would like to thank the staff of the ICU at Baptist Health Center in Little Rock for the loving care they provided.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Chapel.
Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Chapel. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Donation information for a memorial in Duane's name will be provided at the service or may be available by contacting the family.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 16, 2019