Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
1953 - 2020
Dung Tran Obituary
Dung Tran
Dung Quang Tran, 66, of Fort Smith passed away Jan. 22, 2020. He was born April 26, 1953, in Saigon, Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Phuong Dinh of the home; a daughter, Chi Tran of Fayetteville; a son, Huy Tran of Fort Smith; a sister, Thuy Tran of Vietnam; a brother, Diep Tran of California; and nine grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with cremation to follow.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 26, 2020
