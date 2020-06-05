Dustin Ramsey
Dustin Odell Ramsey, 36, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday May 30, 2020, in Fort Smith. Dustin was of the Christian faith and an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He loved playing chess with his father, doing puzzles and walking his dogs on warm summer days. He never beat his brother-in-law at anything until their last game of chess. Had a beautiful gnome garden and enjoyed cooking for others to enjoy from the garden that he made his dad grow. His leisure time was spent watching Marvel movies and reading comic books. He loved science fiction, but was never able to get his sister to follow along. He was and still is the strongest, smartest, kindest person we have ever known.
He is survived by his parents, Brian Ramsey and Sherry Hayes, both of Fort Smith; a sister, Duchess Allen and husband Anthony of West Fork; two nephews, Mason Allen and Connor Allen; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Dustin's name to The Muscular Dystrophy Association online at mda.donordrive.com/donate.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.