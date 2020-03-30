|
Dustin Smith
Dustin Allen Smith, 34, of Sallisaw died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by two daughters, Emily and Marleigh Smith; a son, Derek Smith; his mother, MIchelle Taylor; his father, Lee Smith; a sister, Sara Smith; two brothers, Nathan and Isaac Smith; and his grandmothers: Barbara Newton and Wanda Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 31, 2020