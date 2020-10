Or Copy this URL to Share

Dwain Kenney

Dwain Kenney, 63, of Ozark died Oct. 26, 2020.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mountain View Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Kenney; two sisters, Tammy Lindley and Pam Irvin; and a brother, Billy Kenney.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store