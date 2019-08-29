Home

Dwain Key Obituary
Dwain Key
Dwain Key, 57, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 17, 1961, in Mulberry to the late James and Juanita Key. He retired from Baptist Health in Fort Smith, was a member of Grand Avenue Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir, and was the music minister at Kibler Baptist Church for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Key of the home; a daughter, Abby Key of Fort Smith; a son, Alex Key of Van Buren; his mother-in-law, Twilla Beth Sosebee of Altus; two sisters, Diane Prestidge and husband Gary of Kibler and Angela Wilkins and husband Rick of Van Buren; a brother, Ron Key and wife Melissa of Pocola; and a brother-in-law, Steven Sosebee of Dardanelle.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Martin, Steve Eaton, Steven Sosebee, Rick Wilkins, Gary Prestidge and Karl Potts.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 30, 2019
