Dwayne Miner
Dwayne L. Miner, age 43, of Hartville, formerly of Lavaca, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born Oct. 18, 1976, to Darrel and Judith (Owen) Miner. He graduated from Lavaca High School and Arkansas Tech University. Dwayne was an HVAC technician and enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing.
Dwayne is survived by his wife of 17 years, Kelly Miner; a son, Derek Miner; his parents, Darrel and Judy; and two siblings, Alicia Jetton (Darin) and Darrel Miner (Leigh).
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 26 at Lewis Funeral Home in Lavaca.
Published in Times Record from May 22 to May 24, 2020