Lewis Funeral Chapel
Highway 96 & Hwy 255
Lavaca, AR 72941
(479) 674-5700
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
Highway 96 & Hwy 255
Lavaca, AR 72941
Dwayne Miner


1976 - 2020
Dwayne Miner Obituary
Dwayne Miner
Dwayne L. Miner, age 43, of Hartville, formerly of Lavaca, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born Oct. 18, 1976, to Darrel and Judith (Owen) Miner. He graduated from Lavaca High School and Arkansas Tech University. Dwayne was an HVAC technician and enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing.
Dwayne is survived by his wife of 17 years, Kelly Miner; a son, Derek Miner; his parents, Darrel and Judy; and two siblings, Alicia Jetton (Darin) and Darrel Miner (Leigh).
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 26 at Lewis Funeral Home in Lavaca.
Published in Times Record from May 22 to May 24, 2020
