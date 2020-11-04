1/1
Dyan Watson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dyan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dyan Watson
Dyan Watson, 77, passed away Nov. 2, 2020, in Fort Smith, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 21, 1943, in Corinth, Miss., to Braxton Bragg and Amy Beatrice (Calhoun) Everett.
Dyan grew up in the tight-knit community of Sparkman, where neighbors were treated as family; times were hard but life was simple and rewarding. Her family was her heartbeat. She dearly loved her grandparents. She loved spending time with her family and enjoying large meals together. She would cook for hours in the kitchen, always preparing something special for each person.
She was employed by General Mills as an outside sales and service representative before retiring. She was an active member of United Methodist Church in Barling.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Joseph B. Everett of Sparkman.
She is survived by two daughters, Cindy Reed and husband John Paul of Fort Smith and Tammy Lynn Watson David of Lavaca; a sister, Annett Everett Davidson and husband Steve of Fayetteville; three grandchildren, Katie Stackable, Jordan Holland and Allie Reed; nine nieces and nephews, Beth Davidson Burkhalter, Mark Davidson, Joe Everett, Nikki Hunter, Philip and Gary Brunson and Keith, Jeff and Pat Watson; and a large, loving extended family.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Mayberry Cemetery in Central City.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home, where the family will be present from 5-7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Embera Bead Project at RestaurantsOnMission.org/emberadonate; or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or Act.Alz.org; or Heart of Hospice, 1401 S. Waldron Road, Suite 201, Fort Smith, AR 72903, or HeartOfHospiceFoundation.net.
Online condolences may be sent at EdwardsFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved