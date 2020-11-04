Dyan Watson
Dyan Watson, 77, passed away Nov. 2, 2020, in Fort Smith, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 21, 1943, in Corinth, Miss., to Braxton Bragg and Amy Beatrice (Calhoun) Everett.
Dyan grew up in the tight-knit community of Sparkman, where neighbors were treated as family; times were hard but life was simple and rewarding. Her family was her heartbeat. She dearly loved her grandparents. She loved spending time with her family and enjoying large meals together. She would cook for hours in the kitchen, always preparing something special for each person.
She was employed by General Mills as an outside sales and service representative before retiring. She was an active member of United Methodist Church in Barling.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Joseph B. Everett of Sparkman.
She is survived by two daughters, Cindy Reed and husband John Paul of Fort Smith and Tammy Lynn Watson David of Lavaca; a sister, Annett Everett Davidson and husband Steve of Fayetteville; three grandchildren, Katie Stackable, Jordan Holland and Allie Reed; nine nieces and nephews, Beth Davidson Burkhalter, Mark Davidson, Joe Everett, Nikki Hunter, Philip and Gary Brunson and Keith, Jeff and Pat Watson; and a large, loving extended family.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Mayberry Cemetery in Central City.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home, where the family will be present from 5-7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Embera Bead Project at RestaurantsOnMission.org/emberadonate;
or the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or Act.Alz.org
; or Heart of Hospice, 1401 S. Waldron Road, Suite 201, Fort Smith, AR 72903, or HeartOfHospiceFoundation.net
.
