Dylan Gardner
Dylan Ray Gardner, 18, of Alma passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Little Rock. He was a 2019 Graduate of Alma High School and founder of the Alma High School Ping Pong Club. He attended Arkansas Tech and was a member of the Arkansas Tech Skydiving Club in Russellville. Dylan enjoyed basketball and spending time with his friends. He loved to make people laugh. He attended Heritage Church in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Gardner; his paternal grandmother, Rita Gardner; and his paternal great-grandmother, Flo Kellar.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Lauralea and Tommy Horton of the home; three sisters, Leah Horton of Fort Smith and Jasmine Dufresne and Catherine McDonald, both of Alma; one brother, Seth Horton of Fayetteville; his maternal grandparents, Paul and Debbie Ray of Russellville; his grandmother, Catherine Kremers of Van Buren; one uncle, James Ray and wife, Brandy of Russellville; and one cousin, Mason Ray of Russellville.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made toward Dylan's funeral account at Ocker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 5620, Van Buren, AR 72957.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
