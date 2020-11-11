Earl Bottoms
Earl Stanley Bottoms, 83, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., passed away Oct. 30, 2020. He was born Dec. 10, 1936, in Waldron to John and Elsie (Hines) Bottoms.
Earl served our country for nine years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked for NASA and then finished his employment at Vanderbilt Hospital working in computer sciences.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by three sons, Kevin Bottoms of Colorado, Brian Bottoms of Tennessee and Shawn Bottoms of Texas; two sisters, Margie Sue Bottoms of Bienville, La., and Wanda Bobo of Ratcliff; and three brothers, Ronnie Jo Bottoms and wife Sue of Liberty, S.C., Bobby Rae Bottoms of Burns, Tenn., and Larry Allen Moore of California.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Pilot Prairie Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
