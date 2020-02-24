Home

Earl Clem Obituary
Earl Clem
Earl Dean Clem, 84 years old, of Lavaca was born at Arbuckle Island Store on March 16, 1935, to Earl Clem and Dorothy (Dotson) Clem. He earned his wings Feb. 22, 2020, at his home. On Aug. 19, 1955, Earl married the love of his life, Carol Herring, and they shared 55 years together before she was called home by the Lord on March 6, 2010. He was a very intelligent, hard-working man who served his Lord as a member of the Baptist faith and his country as a member of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Earl is survived by two children, Brady Clem of Charleston and Cathy (Clem) Williams of Lavaca; a sister, Ann (Clem) Neal of Lavaca; a brother, Bob Clem of Lavaca; six grandchildren, Bryan Clem, Melissa (Clem) Shirley, Sarah (Reed) Ladd, Steven Clem, Rebekah (Reed) Linville and Daniel Williams; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Family-held memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at Union Baptist Church, north of Lavaca, with the Rev. Kyle Horton officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Charleston.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 25, 2020
