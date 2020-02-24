Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Clem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Clem

Send Flowers
Earl Clem Obituary
Earl Clem
Earl Clem, 84, of Lavaca died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home.
Family-held memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at Union Baptist Church in Lavaca. Arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Charleston.
He is survived by a daughter, Cathy Williams of Lavaca; a son, Brady Clem of Charleston; a sister, Ann Neal of Lavaca; a brother, Bob Clem of Lavaca; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -