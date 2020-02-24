|
|
|
Earl Clem
Earl Clem, 84, of Lavaca died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home.
Family-held memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at Union Baptist Church in Lavaca. Arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Charleston.
He is survived by a daughter, Cathy Williams of Lavaca; a son, Brady Clem of Charleston; a sister, Ann Neal of Lavaca; a brother, Bob Clem of Lavaca; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 26, 2020