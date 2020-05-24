|
Earl Crandell
Earl Dale Crandell, 78, of Mulberry died Friday, May 22, 2020, in Mulberry.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Earl Campbell Family Cemetery in Mulberry.
He is survived by his wife, Marie; two daughters, Amanda Fields and Jenny Hanna; a son, Mike Crandell; three sisters, Eula Langley, Roxie Atwell and Mary Bascue; a brother, Edward Crandell; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on May 25, 2020