Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Crandell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Crandell


1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Earl Crandell Obituary
Earl Crandell
Earl Dale Crandell, 78, of Mulberry died Friday, May 22, 2020, in Mulberry.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Earl Campbell Family Cemetery in Mulberry.
He is survived by his wife, Marie; two daughters, Amanda Fields and Jenny Hanna; a son, Mike Crandell; three sisters, Eula Langley, Roxie Atwell and Mary Bascue; a brother, Edward Crandell; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -