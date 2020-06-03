Earl Denham Jr.
Earl Denham, 79, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home. He retired from the 188th Arkansas Air National Guard in Fort Smith and was a member of the pistol team while active in the guard. He loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed camping. He was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed photography and the shooting range. He was of the Protestant faith.
He was preceded in death by his father; a son, Kevin; and a grandson, Nick.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon of the home; a daughter, Debi Ridenour and husband Billy of Hackett; two brothers, Tony Denham and wife Pam of Roach, Mo., and Rusty Denham and wife Beverly of Fort Smith; his mother, Alice Marie Denham of Fort Smith; a granddaughter, Lindsey Ridenour of Hackett; and two nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, June 8 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.