Earl Denham, 79, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home. He retired from the 188th Arkansas Air National Guard in Fort Smith and was a member of the pistol team while active in the guard. He loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed camping. He was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed photography and the shooting range. He was of the Protestant faith.
He was preceded in death by his father; a son, Kevin; and a grandson, Nick.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon of the home; a daughter, Debi Ridenour and husband Billy of Hackett; two brothers, Tony Denham and wife Pam of Roach, Mo., and Rusty Denham and wife Beverly of Fort Smith; his mother, Alice Marie Denham of Fort Smith; a granddaughter, Lindsey Ridenour of Hackett; and two nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, June 8 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
