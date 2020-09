Or Copy this URL to Share

Earl Douglas

Earl R. Douglas, 73, of Fort Smith died Sept. 15, 2020.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel with private burial to follow.

He is survived by two sons, Teddy and Kevin Douglas; a brother, Herman Douglas; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



