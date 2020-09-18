Earl Douglas
Earl Ray Douglas, 73, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 20, 1946, at Bollinger Hospital in Charleston to Nicel and Beulah (Sutherland) Douglas. He was the ninth of 10 siblings.
Earl graduated from Fort Smith High School in 1964. He spent half of his life working with Don Reynolds Sr. at the Southwest Times Record as his personal assistant. He learned the business, which soon led to the position of office manager at Donrey Outdoor Advertising.
He moved to Hawaii and was in the Hawaiian Army and Air Force Exchange Service. He received a fine arts degree in interior design from the University of Hawaii at Oahu. After returning to Fort Smith, he worked in transportation as the office manager at OBX Trucking, a rate clerk at ABF, and a chief clerk and personnel manager at Central Division Missouri-Pacific Railroad in Van Buren. He left Fort Smith once again to work worldwide on special assignments in communications with government entities.
Two of Earl's favorite positions were office manager for Edith Head at Paramount Pictures and personal assistant to Alfred Hitchcock in Brentwood, Calif., until 1980. Being a single parent, his sons sometimes traveled with him, especially while working on interior designs for celebrities, assisting with sketches and small jobs.
After partial retirement, he returned to Fort Smith and his best friend Becca encouraged him to work on nonprofit projects. He spent the past 15 years-plus producing and designing events such as Bob Miller's 90th birthday celebration for Community Rescue Mission. According to Earl, his Blue Book mileage would now be 112 years old.
He is survived by two sons, Teddy and Kevin Douglas, both of Fort Smith; a brother, Herman Douglas and wife June of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, Dylan and Jordon Birmingham; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel with private burial to follow, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers are Teddy, Kevin and Herman Douglas, Dylan and Jordon Birmingham and Bob Miller.
Earl wanted to be remembered as a Christian-American and a loving dad. He stated, "I could have done more in most areas, but God has always blessed and led me and I am truly grateful with His grace. I will see you in heaven."
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com
.