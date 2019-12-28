|
|
Earl Duty
Earl DeWayne Duty, 61, of Alma passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at a local hospital. He was born Aug. 17, 1958, in Sonora, Calif., to the late Earl Dean Duty and Charlotte Hobbs Duty. Earl was a U.S. Navy veteran, traveling on the USS John King DDG3 on the Mediterranean Sea and receiving a Blue Nose certificate. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard, serving in A Battery of the 2nd Battalion of the 142nd Field Artillery; he was mobilized in 1991 to help fight the ground war in Desert Storm in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. He was a post commander of Robert Jack Post 1322 and a District 7 commander for the state of Arkansas. He worked for JM Supply for 16 years.
He is survived by his companion, Judy Scott of the home; a son, Erik Duty and wife Terra of Alma; a daughter, Elizabeth Duty of Van Buren; his mother, Charlotte A. Duty of Van Buren; a sister, Jeannie Cassatt and husband Rod of Fort Smith; four grandchildren, Kinley Duty, Macey Duty, Jake Rojas and Connor Duty; an honorary son, Nathan Scott of Van Buren; and many other family and friends.
Service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with full military honors.
Family will meet with friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ocker Chapel, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Pallbearers will be Matt Hicks, Tony Rice, Larry Briley, Cliff Hays, Kurt Lucari and Robert Coulson.
Honorary pallbearers are Keith Cravens, Chris Robbins, Larry Mendenhall and members of Robert Jack Frost Post 1322.
In memory of Earl, donations may be made to Robert Jack Post 1322, 23 N. 20th St., Van Buren, AR 72946.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 29, 2019