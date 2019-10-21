Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Holland


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Holland Obituary
Earl Holland
Earl Junior Holland, 94, of Lavaca passed away peacefully on Oct. 17, 2019. He was born May 21, 1925, in Hamilton, Kan., to Earl Roy Holland and Icee Oliver Holland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Velma McIlvain Holland; his second wife, Rubinell Holland; and a son, James Holland.
Earl is survived by three daughters, Diann Ishmael of Lavaca, Delain (Chuck) Gill of Garden City, Kan., and Terry Pevehouse of Fort Smith; three sons, Don Holland (Jennie) of Lavaca, Dennis Holland (Linda) of Abilene, Kan., and Lynn Holland (Lorena) of Naples, Fla.; a sister, Betty Horst of Madison, Kan.; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home. Celebration of Earl's life will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Goddard United Methodist Church in Fort Smith. Local services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Number Eight Cemetery in Madison, Kan., under the direction of Wilson Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.