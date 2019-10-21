|
Earl Holland
Earl Junior Holland, 94, of Lavaca passed away peacefully on Oct. 17, 2019. He was born May 21, 1925, in Hamilton, Kan., to Earl Roy Holland and Icee Oliver Holland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Velma McIlvain Holland; his second wife, Rubinell Holland; and a son, James Holland.
Earl is survived by three daughters, Diann Ishmael of Lavaca, Delain (Chuck) Gill of Garden City, Kan., and Terry Pevehouse of Fort Smith; three sons, Don Holland (Jennie) of Lavaca, Dennis Holland (Linda) of Abilene, Kan., and Lynn Holland (Lorena) of Naples, Fla.; a sister, Betty Horst of Madison, Kan.; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home. Celebration of Earl's life will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Goddard United Methodist Church in Fort Smith. Local services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Number Eight Cemetery in Madison, Kan., under the direction of Wilson Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 22, 2019