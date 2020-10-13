Earl Maxwell III
Earle Douglas Maxwell III of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Jan. 25, 1941, in Elmhurst, Ill., to Earle D. Maxwell Jr. and Alvira Hargis Maxwell.
After graduating from Branson High School in Missouri in 1960, Earle enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served for 20 years in air traffic control. In 1980, he retired from the Air Force as a master sergeant. He lived in Saudi Arabia from 1980-85, where he working for Bendix Corp. as an air traffic control instructor. He left the Middle East in 1985 for Fort Smith, where his mother and brother had moved, and enrolled in West Arkansas Tech in 1989.
Earle taught fifth grade math and science at Anna Strong Elementary in Marianna and retired in 2005. After one week of retirement, he took a job as a computer support technician for Lee County Schools. He again retired and moved back to Fort Smith in 2010, where he enjoyed gardening and belonged to the River Valley Master Gardeners Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David Maxwell.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara Culp Maxwell; a daughter, Trisha Jergensen; two stepsons, Larry Woodard Jr. and Dr. Lance Woodard; and a nephew and two nieces.
Private burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
