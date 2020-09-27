Or Copy this URL to Share

Earl Owens

Earl Owens, 93, of Alma died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

The family has scheduled a private service under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.

He is survived by three daughters, Bailie McCoy, Sonia Hogue and Brenda Cole; a son, Robert Owens; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A public walk through will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Zion Missionary Baptist Church 1115 Spring Street, Alma, AR.



