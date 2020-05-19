|
Earl Reed
Earl Dean Reed, 87, of Fort Smith entered into rest on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home. He was born June 28, 1932, in Lavaca, the son of the late Dock and Minnie (Parks) Reed. Earl was a retired electronics salesman and the former owner of Reed's Drive-In and Big Burger Drive-In , a member of Haven Heights Baptist Church in Fort Smith and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
He was preceded in death by a son, Rick Reed.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Lena of the home; a sister, Alline "Sis" Underwood of Lavaca; a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Reed of Phoenix; two grandsons, Jason Reed and wife Kelly and Erik Reed; and three great-grandchildren, Conner, Spencer and Bailey.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 22 at Haven Heights Baptist Church with interment with military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Smith Mortuary, 22 N. Greenwood St., Charleston.
Family will receive friends beginning at 9 a.m. Friday at Haven Heights Baptist Church, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Jason Reed, Erik Reed, Conner Reed, Spencer Reed, Mark Wilson and Scott Wells.
Honorary pallbearer is Bailey Reed.
Memorials may be made to the online at ; or the online at .
To place an online tribute, go to www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Times Record on May 20, 2020