Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Calling hours
Friday, May 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Haven Heights Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Haven Heights Baptist Church
Interment
Friday, May 22, 2020
Holy Cross Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
1932 - 2020
Earl Reed Obituary
Earl Reed
Earl Dean Reed, 87, of Fort Smith died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Haven Heights Baptist Church in Fort Smith with burial with military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
He is survived by his wife, Lena; a sister, Alline Underwood; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the church, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on May 21, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -