Earl Reed
Earl Dean Reed, 87, of Fort Smith died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Haven Heights Baptist Church in Fort Smith with burial with military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
He is survived by his wife, Lena; a sister, Alline Underwood; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the church, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on May 21, 2020