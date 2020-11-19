Earl Slusher

Earl Dean Slusher, 84, of Mulberry passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Oct. 20, 1936, in Rudy to Arthur and Francis (Pixley) Slusher.

He was a former sawmill employee. He loved hunting, fishing and, most of all, his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Robbie Hallmark, Belva Sue Slusher and Wilma Thacker; and a brother, Carl Slusher.

He is survived by his wife, the love of his life for 63 years, Dorothy (Lamproe) Slusher; three daughters, Loretta Richey and husband Gary, Kathleen Slusher and Tamara Tuck and husband Jason; a son, Earl Lessley Slusher and wife Angela; and four sisters, Oma Thomas, Linda Sivage, Elise Means and Dorothy Samples.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Morrison Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.

Pallbearers will be Gary Richey, Josh Richey, Andrew Richey, Steven Slusher, Earl Slusher and Danny Truelove.

Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store