Earl Smith Jr.

Earl Smith Jr., 57, of Fort Smith died Sept. 20, 2020.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

He is survived by his wife, Tracy; four daughters, Alisha, Jessica, Mary and Joy; two sons, Timothy and Trevor; a sister, Patricia Esters; six brothers, Ronnie Haynes, Randy and Eddie Moore, Jeff Smith and Lynn and Gerald Esters; and seven grandchildren.



