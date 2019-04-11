|
Earl Williams
Earl Williams, age 93, died April 10, 2019 in Fort Smith.
Earl is survived by his extended family: daughter, JoAnn of Portland, Ore.; sons, Thomas of Plano, Texas, and Earl Jr. of Largo, Fla.; brother, Roy Glendal; and sisters, Ilene Watkins, Doris Heathcock, Mary English, Pat Campbell and Vendy Gregory. Earl also has 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lilly Rita Williams; stepson, Emmitt David Williams of New Orleans; his second wife, Evelyn Kelley Williams; brother, Leon; and sister, Delores Lowery.
Earl was born June 10, 1925, in Spiro to parents Thomas Williams and Leona Gracy. He attended school in Spiro before joining the military during World War II. Earl was a great family man, a loving father, a hard-working city employee and a dedicated soldier. He married Lilly Rita Larroque in New Orleans and the couple had three children together and a stepson.
Earl entered the U.S. Navy in April 1944 and served until after the end of World War II. He reentered in March 1947 and served a total of roughly 28 years in the U.S. Navy and Army during World War II and the Korean and Vietnam Wars. His service took him to Guadacanal, Admiralty Islands, Okinawa, Point Barrow, Alaska, Havana, Cuba, Fort Eustis, Va., Camp Leroy Johnson, La., and Heidelberg, Germany. He retired at Fort Rucker, Ala., on April 9, 1971, at the rank of sergeant first class after serving as the commanding general's enlisted aide for almost six years.
Earl was a very active man who was deeply involved with his family, work, church and neighbors for the majority of his life. He enjoyed visiting with family, staying in touch with friends and neighbors and riding his bike. His family and friends will always remember him as a very social, entertaining, inspirational and caring person. Above all he will always be revered for his love of the military and his country. He was truly a great patriot.
Funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith. Interment will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Pastor and longtime friend, Wendyl Heffington, will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate SFC Earl Williams' life.
Visitation will be 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019.
The family would like to thank Grace at Home, Mercy Hospital Hospice and Legacy Heights for their special care, compassion and attention.
Arrangements are being handled by Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Christian Children's Home, P.O. Box 649, Morrilton, AR 72110.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019