Earle Maxwell III
Earle Douglas Maxwell III of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Jan. 25, 1941, in Elmhurst, Ill., to Earle D. Maxwell Jr. and Alvira Hargis Maxwell.
After graduating in 1960 from Bronson High School in Michigan, Earle enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served for 20 years as an air traffic controller. In 1980, he retired from the Air Force as a master sergeant. He lived in Saudi Arabia from 1980-85, where he worked for Bendix Corp. as an air traffic control instructor. He left the Middle East in 1985 for Fort Smith, where his mother and brother had moved. He attended Westark Community College and completed his Bachelor of Science degree at Arkansas Tech University in 1989.
Earle taught fifth grade math and science at Anna Strong Elementary in Marianna before retiring in 2005. After one week of retirement, he took a job as a computer support technician for Lee County Schools. He again retired and returned to Fort Smith in 2010, where he enjoyed gardening and was a member of the River Valley Master Gardener Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David Maxwell.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara Culp Maxwell; a daughter, Trisha Jergensen; two stepsons, Larry Woodard Jr. and Dr. Lance Woodard; and a nephew and two nieces.
Private burial will at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
