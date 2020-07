Or Copy this URL to Share

Earlene Copeland

Earlene Copeland, 87, of Van Buren died July 15, 2020, at a local hospital.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Lincoln Cemetery.

She is survived by two daughters, Cathy Cullen and Caren Copeland; a son, Leon Copeland; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.



