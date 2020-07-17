Earlene Copeland
Earlene Copeland, 87, of Van Buren went home to rest with her Lord and Savior on July 15, 2020, at Baptist Health in Fort Smith. The daughter of Fred Oren Watson and Jessie Marie Carrington Watson, Earlene was born Aug. 23, 1932, in Lincoln. She went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Jackie Leon Copeland, in December of 1950. They enjoyed a long and loving marriage until Jackie's passing on Aug. 1, 2008.
Earlene worked as a secretary for Ryder Truck Rental for many years before her retirement in October of 1989. She enjoyed yard work, sewing and had a lifelong passion for playing piano. She played for her church in Lincoln as a young lady and later played for Oak Cliff Baptist Church in Fort Smith, where she was a longtime member. Earlene's greatest pleasure was her family. She lived for the days her children and grandchildren would come for a visit.
In addition to her husband, Earlene was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jackie Earl Copeland; and a sister, Carol Dean Avis.
Her survivors include two daughters, Cathy Cullen and husband Bill of Vian and Caren Copeland of Largo, Fla.; a son, Leon Copeland and wife Shannon of Van Buren; seven grandchildren, Hope Outlaw and husband Coby, Jacque Cialone and husband Scott, Joshua Copeland and wife Jennifer, Jena Montville and husband Michael, Dillon Elkins, MacKinzie Copeland and Riley Copeland; 15 great-grandchildren, Megan and husband Zachery Fisher, Addie Marie and husband Cody Eagle, Jordan Outlaw and fiancé Derek Patillo, Colton, Justin, Connor, Jessica, Rosalyn, Hollis, Madison, Sarah, Matthew and Connor; her lifelong friend and brother-in-law, Chester Avis; a niece; three nephews; and numerous cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Lincoln Cemetery in Lincoln, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
There will be no visitation.
Pallbearers will be Carvel Avis, Craig Avis, Chris Avis, Derek Patillo, Zachery Fisher and Cody Eagle.
Honorary pallbearers are Coby Outlaw, Scott Cialone and Michael Montville.
Memorials may be made to Oak Cliff Baptist Church, 3701 Gary St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
