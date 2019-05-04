Home

Earline Sparks Barger, 76, of Sallisaw died Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Brushy Cemetery.
She is survived by husband, Bobby; three daughters, Tracey Barger of Sallisaw, Barbara Sparks of Concordia, Mo., and Jennifer Barger Johnson of Oklahoma City; two sisters, Maxine Sparks and Sandra Holman, both of Sallisaw; three brothers, Larry, Dale and Joe Sparks, all of Sallisaw; and six grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 2-4 p.m.
Published in Times Record on May 5, 2019
