Earline Dahlem


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Earline Dahlem Obituary
Earline Dahlem
Earline Dahlem, 84, of Barling, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born July 7, 1934, in Fort Smith to the late Earl and Winona Porter. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and retired from Arkhola Sand and Gravel. She was also a past president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Women's Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Dahlem.
Rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Fentress Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Earline is survived by two daughters, Wanda Manchego French and her husband William of Mentor, Ohio, and Winona Manchego Britting and her husband Dan of Charleston; her sister, Francie Ann Mann and her husband Bill of Witcherville; and her brother, Sandy Porter and his wife Joy of Fort Smith. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Stuart Britting and Alina Wallace and her husband Tyrone; and three great-grandchildren, Trenton Leos, Jack Leos and Maya Wallace.
Pallbearers will be Dan Britting, Brian Honeycutt, Randy Edelhuber, William French, Sandy Porter and Darrel Gilliam.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Fentress Mortuary Chapel.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on May 22, 2019
