Earline Downs

Earline Downs Obituary
Earline Downs
Earline Downs, 74, of Magazine passed from this life April 29, 2019, in Booneville. She was born Jan. 14, 1945, in Paris to the late Jake Henry Clay and Vera Lee (Boren) Peugh. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Magazine. She enjoyed going to the senior center, gardening, canning, sewing and playing Yahtzee, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norris Gene Downs; her sister, Emma Jean Glover; and her brother, Jimmy Peugh.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Mount Pisgah Cemetery, near Magazine, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Earline is survived by three daughters, Debra Lynn Callahan (Eric) of Paris, Lisa Gail Crenshaw of Booneville and Melinda Earline Wooldridge (Chris) of Booneville; one brother, Danny Peugh of Piggott; four sisters, Betty Phillips, of Booneville, Linda Kay Swint of Magazine, Kathy Barham of Booneville and Mary Cagle of West Virginia; seven grandchildren, Derrick, Brittney, Felecity, Haley, Savannah, Carley and Trent; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Derrick Callahan, Trent Wooldridge, Gary Hopkins, Jack Abrahamson, Josh Larrison and Billy Barham.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 1, 2019
