|
|
Earline Wright
Earline Wright, 67, of Harrington, Del., passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Milford, Del. She was the daughter of the late Earl and Jewel McCartney.
She is survived by a daughter, Stacy Bender and husband Jake; five grandchildren, Mary Kate, Clay, Jessie, Wyatt and Camilla; three sisters, Mary Cagle, Janice Parks and Carolyn Fondren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Washburn Cemetery.
Viewing and visitation with the family will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 29, 2020