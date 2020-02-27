|
Earnest Bowden
Earnest Lee Bowden, 82, of Muldrow died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Little Rock.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Assembly of God Church in Muldrow with burial at Upper Camp Creek Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
He is survived by a daughter, LaVonda Corbit of Muldrow; two sons, Earnest and Randy Bowden, both of Muldrow; a sister, Rachel Doosing of Sallisaw; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 28, 2020