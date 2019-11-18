Home

Earnest Shade Obituary
Earnest Shade
Earnest Shade, 75, of Gore died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Gore.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Redbird Smith Cemetery in Vian under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by a son, Earnest Shade of Kansas; two sisters, Rosie Morris of Sallisaw and Sally Chisum of Gore; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Agent Millsap Event Center in Gore.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 19, 2019
