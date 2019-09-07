|
Earnestine Schoen
The world lost a woman with a beautiful smile, Earnestine Schoen, on Sept. 4, 2019; the heavens gained this smile, along with her husband Harry who has been waiting for her.
Earnestine was born April 11, 1942, in Dell. She grew up in various small towns in Arkansas and Missouri and ended up in Fort Smith, where she met Harry, her high school sweetheart. She graduated from Fort Smith High School in 1961 and married Harry on Nov, 22, 1962. Earnestine and Harry were blessed with one daughter, Angela.
Earnestine was always kind of a fitness nut — she loved to walk. She walked around the river trails and hiked in many parks, including Hot Springs National Park and Mount Magazine. She really loved to walk at Central Mall and the walking trail around the retirement community where she lived after Harry passed away. In the 1960s, she did aerobics at Westark Community College and often filled in for the instructor.
Earnestine had many groups of friends that would gather for luncheons. She was active in the Christian Women's Club for many years. Earnestine liked to call herself a household engineer, taking care of everything. She loved birds and her flower gardens at their home in Barling. She enjoyed traveling with Harry all over the world, usually in connection with his training missions in the military. She and Harry also went camping, although she always preferred a hotel. She loved Branson, Mo., and always made sure to procure season tickets to Silver Dollar City each year. She loved the Gulf Coast, traveling there with Harry for military training and after his retirement they continued to go there. She and Harry were involved with the VW Club and the Old Guard 188th Wing. Earnestine was a Christian and at the time of her death had been a member of East Side Baptist Church for many years.
Earnestine is survived by her daughter, Angela Sowell and her husband Mark; and her grandchildren, Jack Sowell and Amanda Sowell and her husband Chandler Bair.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Schoen; and her brother, Harold Reynolds.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at East Side Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Interment will follow noon at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Family will visit friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith and immediately prior to the funeral service at East Side Baptist Church.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 8, 2019