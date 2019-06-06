|
|
Earnestine Taff
Earnestine Taff, 77, of Midland was born Jan. 18, 1942, to Thomas and Christina Starr of Waldron and passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Earnestine was a homemaker and previously cared for the elderly in their home or nursing care facility.
Earnestine leaves behind her two daughters, Shelba Canfield and husband Larry of Scranton and Connie Patton and husband Tim of Denison, Texas; one sister, Lela Martin of Amity; three granddaughters, Amelia Taff of Charleston, Jennifer Patton-Manes of Austin, Texas, and Trista Neal-Collier of Fort Smith; two grandsons, Darrell Ray South Jr. of Mariana and Bruce Patton of Denton, Texas; three grandsons, Kade and Kyson Patton of Alvarado, Texas, and Jo'el Diaz of Fort Smith.
Earnestine was preceded in death by her husband, Vestal Taff; and a son, Robert Taff, both of Midland.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Tim Patton, Larry Canfield, Rick Patton, Mark Balentine, Rossie Morris and Luis Lopez.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on June 7, 2019