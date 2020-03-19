Home

DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
Earnie Shadwick

Earnie Shadwick Obituary
Earnie Shadwick
Earnie Shadwick, 64, of Howe died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Mountain View Baptist Church in Glendale with burial at Mountain View Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
He is survived by a daughter, Mary Fitzpatrick of Charleston; his father, Ernest Shadwick of Howe; a sister, Deborah Wyatt of Hawaii; two brothers, Jim and Bobby Shadwick, both of Howe; and three grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 20, 2020
