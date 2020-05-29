Echo Rider

Echo Garvin Rider, an educator, cattle rancher, horsewoman, historian, museum founder and distinguished Cherokee citizen, was born Oct. 19, 1919, in the Miller Ridge community in rural Sequoyah County to John F. and Claudie Amos Garvin. She was born into a family that was one of the largest cattle producers in the early years of the Cherokee Nation. Mrs. Rider continued the ranching legacy until her death on May 27, 2020, after attaining 100 years in age.

Echo attended primary school grades at Miller Ridge School and graduated from Central High School in 1937. She continued her education at Connors State Agricultural College, where she was crowned football queen. She then earned her teaching certification, bachelor's degree and master's degree at Northeastern Teacher's College in Tahlequah. She taught school at Seven Oaks, Brushy, Roland and Sallisaw, combining a total of 43 years of teaching and principalship.

During World War II, Echo was recruited to work in Wichita, Kan., for Boeing Aircraft in support of the war effort, where she painted stars on the wings of the airplanes as she instructed others in the painting process. From there she moved to Oakland, Calif., and worked in the shipyards painting liberty ships and troop ships. She was truly a Cherokee Rosie the Riveter and gained recognition of her contributions through the Cherokee documentary produced by Osiyo TV.

Mrs. Rider accomplished many outstanding achievements in her lifetime. She was co-founder of the Fourteen Flags Museum located in Sallisaw, a lifelong member of the American Quarter Horse Association, a lifetime member of the American Angus Association, original founder of Blue Ribbon Downs Racetrack, contributing author and researcher of several books, and an inspiration to an infinite number of students and family.

In July of 1947, Echo married the love of her life, Tom "Jimmy" F. Rider, and they enjoyed over 62 years of marriage before his passing in 2010. They built their home on the original Cherokee allotment land of her father, where they raised several winning racehorses on the ranch along with beef cattle.

Mrs. Rider was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her stepfather, T.K. Miller; three sisters, Juanita Garvin Lattimore, Dicie Miller Pinkerton and Fannie Miller Rives; a sister-in-law, Maxine Rider; and three brothers, Lee Garvin, Emmet Garvin, and Nakdimen Miller.

She is leaving behind a son, Dr. J.G. Rider of the home; a grandson, Michael Rider of the home; a sister, Jean Ales-Roberts of Sallisaw; three sisters-in-law, Mary C. Young, Ruth Wetzel and Lillian Ketchell; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1 at Akins Cemetery. Lunch will be served after the service.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw. The wake will be 2–6 p.m. Sunday at Akins Baptist Church.

Active pallbearers will be Michael Rider, Garret Holt, Trajan Lattimore, Teagan Lattimore, Braxton Stewart and Colby Martin.

Honorary pallbearers are Ann Frix, Yvonne Blevins, Sandra Rudick, Faye Allen, Kaye Tinney, Jawana Martindale, Suzanne Roth, Wynona Burney, Emma Sue Brock and Christine Henshaw.



