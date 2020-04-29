|
Ed Yeager
Ed Yeager, 78, of Van Buren passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, following a biking accident. He was born March 27, 1942, in Fort Smith to the late William Ernest "Boog" and Frances "Nanny" Yeager. He was the owner/operator of Yeager Ace Hardware and Shamrock Liquor Warehouse in Fort Smith.
Ed was an avid mountain biker, snow skier and hiker, and enjoyed living life to the fullest. He was a graduate of Van Buren High School in 1960 and was inducted into the Van Buren High School Hall of Honor in 2016. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Arkansas Tech University in 1964. His many civic achievements include the donation of the land to construct the Van Buren Public Library, the expansion of the Van Buren Boys and Girls Club and he and his wife Shirley were awarded the Van Buren Chamber of Commerce Iverson Riggs Citizen of the Year Award. Ed served on the international board of directors for True Value Hardware, was a founding member of the Van Buren Education Foundation and supported many local charities and organizations. He and Shirley were major supporters of and received an award from the River Valley Ovarian Cancer Alliance for bringing awareness of ovarian cancer after the death of their daughter Karen. A humble and hardworking man, Ed loved Van Buren and leaves behind a powerful legacy of generosity and service in our community.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Yeager Windsor.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley of the home; a daughter, Deborah Clark and husband Scott of Fort Smith; a son-in-law, Aaron Windsor of Benton; a sister, Carolyn "Kakie" Deffenbaugh and husband Gary of Van Buren; a brother, Ernie Yeager and wife Florence of Jasper; four grandchildren, Ashton Clark and Braden Clark, both of Fort Smith, Gage Windsor of Fayetteville and Lexi Windsor of Benton; his nieces and nephews; as well as many friends.
Private graveside service will be held at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 30 and 8 a.m. to noon Friday, May 1 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Van Buren Boys and Girls Club, P.O. Box 443, Van Buren, AR 72956 or online at www.vbclub.org; Center for Art and Education, 104 N. 13th St., Van Buren, AR 72956 or online at www.art-ed.org; or River Valley Ovarian Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 11133, Fort Smith, AR 72917 or online at www.rivervalleyoca.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 30, 2020