Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
1941 - 2019
Eddie Davis Obituary
Eddie Davis
Eddie L. Davis, 77, of Fort Smith passed away July 26, 2019. She was born Oct. 18, 1941, in Ozark to Edgar F McClain and Lois Early McClain. She worked at Fort Chaffee PX as the personnel manager for over 20 years, then worked as a bookkeeper for First National Bank for over 10 years. Eddie worked nights and weekends for over 25 years at H&R Block. She was a longtime member of Goddard United Methodist Church.
Eddie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and the love of her life, Joe F. Davis Sr.; and all of her siblings.
Eddie is survived by one son, Joe F. Davis Jr. of Fort Smith; one daughter, Jeannye Beckford of Lavaca; adopted daughters, Marilyn Massey of Flower Mound, Texas, and Dimity Beran of Hackett; one adopted granddaughter, Chloe of Hackett; numerous nieces, nephews; and extended family.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home. Services entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 1, 2019
