Eddie Davis
Eddie Davis Jr., 39, of Rudy passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Brickey. He was a self-employed farmer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Any (McLanahan) Davis; a brother, John Brandon Davis; and his maternal grandfather, Elmer Walden.
He is survived by a son, Brandon Davis of Rudy; his mother, Debbie (Walden) Davis of Rudy; his father, William E. Davis Sr. of Delhi, La.; and his maternal grandmother, Frela Walden.
Private family-held memorial service will be at later date. Arrangements and cremation under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 23, 2019