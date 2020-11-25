Eddie Glenn

Eddie O. Glenn, 73, of Arkoma passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born April 26, 1947, in Oklahoma City to Oscar Olen and Wilma Mae (Glenn) Glenn.

Eddie started working in education at the age of 22 and served over 40 years as an administrator, coach, bus driver, teacher and librarian. He wore many hats and had a memory like an elephant; he remembered students names and faces from many years past.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Lynette of the home; four daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle and Tracy White of Poteau, Jamie and Justin Earls of Pocola, Mandy Jo Morrison of Fort Worth, Texas, and Stephanie and Stefan Reed of Moore, Okla.; a son and daughter-in-law, Grant and Teedra Glenn of Poteau; eight grandchildren, Gavin, Adelyn, Hailey, Harlie, Talon, Kenzie, Jace and Cash; a sister, Kathy Quirk and husband Paul of Norman, Okla.; a sister-in-law, Debbie Barnard and husband Craig of Moore; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Life Church in Fort Smith with Stefan Reed, Blake Taylor, Steve Reed and Jarrod Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

The family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday.

Pallbearers will be Jace Morrison, Talon Tuck, Tracy White, David Quirk, Glenn Quirk and Nick Smallwood.

Honorary pallbearers are Cash Morrison and Gavin Glenn.

"On the day of Eddie's birth, the world stood still. On the day he left this world, our hearts stood still."



