|
|
|
Eddie Morgan
Avis "Eddie" Edmond Morgan Jr., 65, of Roland died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Roland.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Muldrow with burial at Maple Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry; two daughters, Cheritie Schielke of Marble City, Okla., and April Rowe of Muldrow; two sisters, Carol Williams of Seymour, Mo., and Janet Taylor of Muldrow; and eight grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 31, 2019