Eddie Roberson
Eddie Gene Roberson, 93, formerly of Fort Smith, passed away in Schertz, Texas, after a long battle with cancer. He was born May 3, 1927, in Fort Smith to George H. and Helen (Stevens) Roberson.
Eddie graduated from a private military school in 1945, and soon after he was drafted. He served in World War II in the U.S. Army Air Force and spent time in Germany until the war ended. He went on to become a builder, developer and realtor. Everyone who knew Eddie would say he was a driven professional with an unmatched work ethic.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Jackie Bowlin Roberson and Joyce Shook Roberson.
He is survived by his friend and caregiver of nine years, Ginny Wright Hales of Schertz, and many cousins.
Graveside service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northside Church of Christ, 1240 W. Center St., Greenwood, AR 72936, where Eddie last worshiped and loved while he lived in Arkansas.
Online tributes may be made to www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
