Eddie Wann
Eddie Taylor Wann, 76, of Booneville passed from this life on Dec. 3, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Dec. 16, 1943, in Fort Smith to Edgar and Lorene (Moore) Wann.
Eddie was an auto mechanic for many years in Booneville and a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Booneville and the National Rifle Association. He liked reloading ammunition and shooting his guns, scuba diving, flying airplanes and mowing.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Mayrene Nelms and his parents.
He is survived by two daughters, Amy Beckett (Shawn) of Booneville and Polly Walker of Henderson, Nev.; a brother, Everett Wann of Denver; three grandchildren, Lane and Landon Beckett and Gage Walker; and other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Lane Beckett, Landon Beckett, Shawn Beckett, Clark Parker, Kit Parker and Gary Cunningham.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

Published in Times Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
