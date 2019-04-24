|
|
Edgar Cagle
Edgar Cagle, age 92, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born June 9, 1926, in Jethro to John Riley and Clara Standridge Cagle. He was a World War II veteran, having served with the 801st Engineer Aviation Division of the U.S. Army, being honorably discharged on Nov. 15, 1946. He was a barber in Ozark for 50 years, from 1947 until his retirement in 1997. In his early adult life, he enjoyed rodeoing, camping and water skiing. In later years, he became an avid golfer and was forever a master gardener.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Goldie Williams Cagle; his parents; a sister, Mildred Nordin; and a brother, Freddie Cagle.
Edgar is survived by two daughters, Pam Cagle Carter of Fort Smith and Tammy Cagle and husband Mike Schmiedeke of Fayetteville; two grandsons, Chris Carter and wife Tama of Magnolia and Brad Carter of Fort Smith; two great-granddaughters, Kalyn Carter and fiancé Bryce Brodersen of Oklahoma City and Mattie Carter of Magnolia; a sister, Norma Ross of Little Rock; plus several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark, followed by burial at Highland Cemetery, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to HOPE Humane Society, 3800 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, AR 72904.
To leave online condolences, visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 25, 2019