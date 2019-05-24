Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Edgar Estes Jr.

Edgar Estes Jr. Obituary
Edgar Estes Jr.
Edgar James Estes Jr., 78, of Rudy, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a retired truck driver for Whirlpool Corp. in Fort Smith and a retired veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar J. Estes, Sr. and Bina Grace (Kemp) Estes.
He is survived by his daughter, Georgia Gordon of Van Buren; two sons, Eddie Estes of Uniontown and Chad Estes of Van Buren; three sisters, Jaunita McCastlin of Rudy, Wanda Decker of Barling and Linda Smith of Van Buren; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with military honors, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 2-4 p.m .Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Chris Thompson, Jamie Estes, Dakota House, Dustin Bentley and Ricky Shepherd.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 25, 2019
