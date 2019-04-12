|
Edgar Gragg
Edgar Wayne Gragg, 71, of Pocola died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Pocola.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Fay; a daughter, Patty Burnett of Monroe, Okla.; a son, Jason Gragg of McAlister, Okla.; a sister, Mildred Trotter of Hackett; two brothers, Jack Gragg of Sallisaw and Roger Gragg of Fort Smith; and two grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 13, 2019
